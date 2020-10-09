Home Minister Amit Shah pays last respects to Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the residence of his late cabinet colleague Ram Vilas Paswan and paid his last respects to the departed leader on Friday.

Paswan, 74, passed away at a private hospital here on Thursday. The Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution had recently undergone a heart surgery.

"Paid tributes to our senior Union Minister Shri Ram Vilas Paswan ji. Paswan ji will always be remembered as a person with gentle behaviour and for his work related to public welfare. May the grace of God be on him and may his family have the strength to bear this loss," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

An eight-time Lok Sabha MP, Paswan was one of India's most prominent Dalit leaders. He was part of several BJP-led NDA and Congress-led UPA governments.

At a meeting of the Union Cabinet this morning, it was decided that Paswan will be accorded a state funeral.

Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will represent the central government and the Union Council of Ministers at the funeral in Patna on Saturday.