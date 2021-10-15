Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive here on Friday on a three-day visit to Andaman and Nicobar Islands to take stock of various development initiatives in the archipelago, an official said. He will visit the National Memorial Cellular Jail and lay a wreath at the Martyrs’ Column.

Shah will also visit the cell of Veer Savarkar and pay homage, the official said, adding that the union minister will attend a cultural programme as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. On Wednesday, Shah will undertake an aerial survey of various developmental initiatives, including Shaheed Dweep eco-tourism project and Swaraj Dweep Water Aerodrome, in the Union Territory.

He will visit Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Island during the day. The union minister is scheduled to attend a programme to be organised by A&N Police on Sunday, the official added.

Check out DH's latest videos