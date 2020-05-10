Home quarantined cancer patient dies in UP's Deoria

Home quarantined cancer patient dies in UP's Deoria, samples taken for COVID-19 test

PTI
PTI, Deoria,
  • May 10 2020, 17:55 ist
  • updated: May 10 2020, 18:09 ist
Representative image/iStock

A 55-year-old cancer patient who was home quarantined in Uttar Pradesh's Deroria after returning from Mumbai three days ago died on Sunday.

The health authorities have taken his samples for coronavirus testing, though no infection symptoms were found.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Alok Pandey said Visham Singh (55), a resident of Haraiyya Basantpur village, was a cancer patient who was undergoing treatment in Mumbai.

On May 7, he came to Deoria from Mumbai after which he was home quarantined, the CMO said, adding that Singh died on Sunday morning.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Uttar Pradesh
Death

What's Brewing

Why multiplexes are nervous

Why multiplexes are nervous

Global virus cases top 4 mn as nations prep reopening

Global virus cases top 4 mn as nations prep reopening

Bakery owner held in TN for 'no Muslim staff' tagline

Bakery owner held in TN for 'no Muslim staff' tagline

Gas leak and after: The misery continues for some

Gas leak and after: The misery continues for some

 