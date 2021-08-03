Honey Singh's wife accuses him of domestic violence

Honey Singh's wife accuses him of domestic violence: Reports

Talwar filed a plea at a Delhi Court under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 03 2021, 19:12 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2021, 19:36 ist
YoYo Honey Singh. Credit: Facebook/YOYOhoneysingh

Shalini Talwar, wife of Bollywood singer YoYo Honey Singh, has accused him of domestic violence, mental harassment and financial fraud in a case filed on Friday, according to media reports.

Talwar filed a plea at a Delhi Court under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act.

The court has asked Honey Singh to submit a response by August 28 and has also passed interim orders in favour of his wife, restraining the popular singer from disposing off their jointly-owned property, the story said.

Honey Singh, known for his party numbers, to the shock of many, introduced his wife Shalini to the audience in an episode of reality show 'India's Rawstar' in 2014.

 

