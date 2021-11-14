Nov 15 will be observed as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas: Shah

Honouring tribal people, November 15 will be observed as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas', says Amit Shah

Amit Shah urged the Chief Ministers to develop an action plan in their respective states to highlight the contribution of tribals to India’s freedom struggle

PTI
PTI, Tirupati,
  • Nov 14 2021, 22:16 ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2021, 22:50 ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah with CMs during the Southern Zonal Council meeting in Tirupati, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

The Centre has decided to observe November 15 as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas,' every year in honour of tribal people's contribution in the freedom movement and nation building, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Sunday.

"The Government of India has decided to observe November 15 as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas. The day will be observed in various formats over a week to highlight the contribution of tribal communities to India’s freedom struggle and national development,” Shah announced at the Southern Zonal Council meeting.

Shah urged the Chief Ministers to develop an action plan in their respective states to showcase and highlight the contribution of tribals to India’s freedom struggle and also the development of their states.

Honouring the contributions of the tribal people on November 15 would commence from this year.

