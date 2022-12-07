Hope no law will be passed in haste: Kharge in Rajya Sabha

Speaking on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's first day as the Rajya Sabha Chairman, Leader of opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said that he hoped that no law will be passed in haste, and promised that the Opposition will cooperate in running the House.

Kharge said, "In this House many laws have been passed in haste and later courts commented on them which is not good for the House and hope that all the bills are passed with proper discussion."

Mentioning the first Prime Minister Late Jawaharlal Nehru, Kharge said, "Nehru had said that the RS was equally important except only on money bills. Parliament is the abode of democratic deliberation. We, the like-minded parties, will strongly raise all the issues relevant to our people. PM @narendramodi ji, you spoke about the opposition getting more chances to participate, therefore we expect the government to walk its talk.

"If laws are made in haste, then they attract judicial scrutiny. Therefore, we expect that all important Bills should be sent to Joint/Select Committees, so that they are carefully examined.

"We are ready to extend full cooperation in the parliamentary processes and debates."

The Trinamool Congress leader Sukhendu Sekhar Ray also welcomed the new chairman and hoped that the voice of dissent would be given importance.

Deputy chairman Harivansh also welcomed the new chairman.

T. Siva of the DMK said that the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M.K. Stalin has also congratulated him. Siva said, "We expect impartiality."

Other floor leaders of theHouse also wished the new chairman.