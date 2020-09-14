Hope Parliament sends message of unity to soldiers on border, says PM Modi as Monsoon Session begins

Amid a stand-off with China in Ladakh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he was confident that Parliament will send a message of unity to the soldiers who were standing firm on the border braving inclement weather.

“Our soldiers are standing firm at the borders with a lot of courage, passion and strong resolve to protect their motherland. In a few days it will start to snow. I am confident that Parliament will give this message in one voice that it stands solidly behind our soldiers guarding the borders,” Modi said in customary remarks to media on the first day of the monsoon session of Parliament.

The government is expected to brief leaders of political parties on Tuesday on the situation on the stand-off with China in Ladakh.

At the outset, the Prime Minister lauded the MPs for their decision to choose duty over the Covid-19 pandemic, urging everyone to follow social distancing norms.

“There should be no let up till the time there is no medicine,” the prime minister said.

“We are a witnessing an extraordinary series of events. I am proud to say that the MPs have chosen the path of duty amid the pandemic,” he said.

The Prime Minister said many important issues will be debated in the Parliament and the more debate happens, the better it is for the country.

“I am confident all MPs will collectively do value addition to discussions on several subjects,” he said.

He highlighted that the pandemic has led to changes in schedule and had also led to premature end to Budget Session of the parliament.