Hoping for more awareness on food donation: Sneha Mohandoss

25-year-old Sneha Mohandoss has been feeding the poor and homeless in this southern metropolis along with help from like-minded people since 2015.

Chennai Food Bank, the fledgling organisation launched by her, received loudest commendation on Sunday when Mohandoss became one of the seven women to take over the official Twitter account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

“It is really a great honour for me and Chennai Food Bank as we see this as some kind of recognition for the work, we have been doing for the past five years. I never thought I would be shortlisted to handle PM’s Twitter account, but it happened. I am really thrilled,” Mohandoss told DH.

Mohandoss was nominated by one of her colleagues and volunteer of Chennai Food Bank, Vipin, last week after Modi tweeted that he would hand over his social media accounts on Sunday to women who inspire.

A novice on Twitter, Mohandoss’ followers increased manifold after she tweeted from the PM’s official handle. From a mere 200 to more than 7,000 and counting – Mohandoss said the new fame would help more people get to know about the organisation and its activities.

“I was active only on Facebook. The newfound fame will help us take our initiative to new heights. The kind of publicity that we will get here is unimaginable. We hope to feed more people with help from people,” she added.

The young Visual Communication student, now working in an event management firm, launched the concept of feeding poor fresh and hot food since 2015.

“You heard of food for thought. Now, it is time for action and a better future for our poor. Inspired by my mother, who instilled the habit of feeding the homeless, I started this initiative called Foodbank India. I work with volunteers, many of whom are outside India, to work towards eradicating hunger,” she wrote from PM’s Twitter account.

She also urged everyone to feed at least one needy person and contribute to a hunger free planet. Mohandoss’ organisation doesn’t accept money but only materials for cooking the food. Chennai Food Bank has been accepting donations from philanthropists and others to conduct mass feeding programmes across the city.

The organisation also has a chapter in South Africa. The noble initiative was the brainchild of Sneha Mohandoss who began feeding the poor freshly cooked food since the devastating floods that hit this city in 2015.

Food Bank – Chennai has nearly two dozen chapters across the city and 500-odd volunteers fan out their respective areas on a particular day every week to find out the hungry and feed them with home-cooked food.