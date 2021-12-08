Hoping for safety of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, others: Rahul

Hoping for safety of CDS General Bipin Rawat, others: Rahul

A military chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday in which Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat was travelling along with 14 others

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Dec 08 2021, 15:24 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2021, 16:00 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that he hoped that everyone on the chopper was safe, including Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat.

"Hoping for the safety of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and others onboard the chopper. Prayers for speedy recovery." Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

A military chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday in which Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat was travelling along with 14 others.

The number of casualties are still unknown and the local police have ascertained only three rescued and searches are on for others.

Along with General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, Brigadier L.S. Lidder, Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitender Kumar, Naik Vivek Kumar, Naik B. Sai Teja, Havaldar Satpal and pilots were travelling in the chopper.

Confirming about General Rawat's presence, Indian Air Force tweeted, "An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu."

The force said that an inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Rahul Gandhi
Bipin Rawat

Related videos

What's Brewing

Shanghai's wheelchair dancers find their groove

Shanghai's wheelchair dancers find their groove

How venomous snakes altered course of human evolution

How venomous snakes altered course of human evolution

Tokyo to recognise same-sex partnership, says governor

Tokyo to recognise same-sex partnership, says governor

India among most unequal nations; 1% hold 22% income

India among most unequal nations; 1% hold 22% income

B'luru: Death by speeding car shatters migrant's dream

B'luru: Death by speeding car shatters migrant's dream

Wedding note from Katrina-Vicky to guests goes viral

Wedding note from Katrina-Vicky to guests goes viral

DH Toon | 'Be the change you want to see'

DH Toon | 'Be the change you want to see'

Bescom EV charging stations at 74 locations

Bescom EV charging stations at 74 locations

Indian-origin physician chosen for NASA space missions

Indian-origin physician chosen for NASA space missions

 