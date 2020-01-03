Horoscope 2020 | Leo

The Leo born individuals are likely to have a very rewarding year. The big break that you may have been waiting for could happen during this time. There is a possibility of getting a wonderful job offer that catapults you into a new zone of financial strength all together. There is status elevation and recognition gained on a public forum as well.

Several of your choices and decisions made in the recent past now make a lot of sense. There is respect and admiration from your seniors as well. You are focused, enthusiastic and bring in experience from the past. Some individuals may be able to move into a new house/property and those looking for an investor or a big loan may finally have their prayers answered. This is a year of wish fulfilment and you should make the most of it. Health is on a good footing, but lack of sleep and rest could beget unnecessary issues.