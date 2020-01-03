Horoscope 2020 | Sagitarus

Individuals born under this sign of the zodiac are likely to have a year that brings its fair share of challenges but also brings resolution to many situations as the year progresses. The biggest hurdle in this journey, especially with respect to professional development, will be lack of focus and self-confidence. There could be difficulty in handling certain situations where money is concerned.

There is also fear of rivals/enemies trying to malign your name. You could be angry and somewhat demotivated as you feel that you have to work doubly hard in order to prove yourself, whereas some others have it easy. You may be called in to diffuse a critical situation at work — individuals working in the law and order machinery, should be careful while taking decisions. There may be some difficulty in getting along with a partner especially with regard to money matters. Health could be under duress due to stress.