Horoscope 2020 | Taurus

This is the year of progress and growth for Taurus born individuals. Delays and disappointments experienced during the last couple of years may have affected you emotionally and financially as well. Things change gradually and you are able to find your way forward. There may be property-related matters that get resolved but not entirely to your satisfaction. You may want to take on a community service activity with much more seriousness. There may be attraction towards a new pet or an animal that you feel very strongly and emotionally for.

You may need to maintain cordial relations with in-laws and communicate consciously to avoid any unnecessary trouble later. The latter half of the year may suddenly see you become a lot more mature and flexible. You try to make amends in relationships that may have suffered due to misunderstandings earlier. On the personal front there may be a few challenging occasions as spouses /partners work towards different goals. Those working in areas of pharmaceuticals, health care, real estate and insurance may have to deal with a slow pace and need to handle finances in a better manner.