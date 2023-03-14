Hotter summer likely in 2023: IMD

A hotter than normal summer is expected in 2023 with temperatures likely to reach 2-3 degree celsius above normal in some parts of Indo-Gangetic plains and eastern India during the last week of March, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) told a high level meeting convened to review preparedness for the ensuing summer and mitigation measures on Tuesday.

Minimum temperatures are more likely to be above normal over most parts of the country except south peninsular India, where normal to below normal temperatures are likely, the IMD told the meeting that Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba chaired.

The IMD said no significant heat waves are expected during the remainder of March.

Agriculture Secretary said Rabi crop condition is normal as on date and the production of wheat is expected to be about 112.18 MT, the highest ever.