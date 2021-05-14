Hovering at 37 lakh, active Covid-19 cases plateau across India

Active Covid-19 cases across the country have been hovering around the 37 lakh mark for the past one week, an early indication of plateauing of the second wave.

The number of active cases across the country was 37,23,446 on May 8, rose slightly to 37,366,48 the next day and hit a high of 37,45,237 on May 10.

Active cases declined to 37,15,221 on May 11, further dipped to 37,04,099 on May 12 and registered a slight increase to 37,04,893 on Friday.

The number of patients recovering from Covid-19 too has been in the range of 3.5 lakh every day for the past six days. Highest recoveries in a single day – 3,86,444 – were reported on May 9. Though the number has dipped slightly over the next few days, India had reported more recoveries than fresh cases on Friday.

On May 14, India reported 3,44,776 recoveries and had reported 3,43,144 fresh cases of Covid-19.

“The second wave peaked by last weekend – May 6-7 – but that does not bring immediate good news. Daily numbers will be over three lakhs for days and then over two lakhs for days and over one lakh for days and then will drop to about 20,000 by June end. So, the epidemic is continuing,” T Jacob John, eminent virologist of Christian Medical College, Vellore, told DH.

India’s cumulative recoveries crossed the two crore mark on Friday. Maharashtra (54,535) and Karnataka (34,057) reported the maximum recoveries in the 24 hours ending Friday 8:00 am.

Daily cases have declined in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Chhattisgarh – states that were driving the all India numbers a couple of weeks back.

Of these four states, Uttar Pradesh, which had the potential to surpass the daily new cases record set by Maharashtra, has shown a sharp decline as it reported 17,745 cases on Friday as against the 37,944 reported on April 25.

Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu have been reporting a high number of cases and emerged as new areas of concern in the fight against Covid-19.