How are children coping with the pandemic?

Ritu* (16) had always been a topper at school. She had changed her school during Class 11 and had even made several friends during online classes, but found herself isolated when she eventually got to school.

She was lonely, refused to come out of her room when at home and would not go out to play in the evenings. Her studies took a back seat. She missed classes, and couldn’t submit her assignments on time, causing her further distress.

Concerned, Ritu’s mother, with great difficulty, got her to speak to a counsellor online.

“She had slipped into depression,” the counsellor says, noting that the overachiever had no way of validating herself as she stepped into Class 11. “She craved to meet people she could talk to but there was no one.”

To the counsellor, Ritu confided, “I am not like this, but I don’t know how else to feel.”

When the pandemic began, no one gave serious thought to the effect of school closures on children. However, nearly two years in, conversations with counsellors and psychiatrists indicate that the mental health challenges children face have shot up.

Even before the pandemic, the National Mental Health Survey from 2016 had indicated that at least 7.3 per cent of children between 13 and 17 years of age, some 98 lakh children, needed active mental health interventions. It also indicated that the prevalence of mental health disorders was nearly twice in urban metros when compared to rural areas.

The scenario seems to have worsened.

UNICEF’s State of Children report 2021 indicates that at least 14 per cent of youngsters (14 to 25 years of age), felt “depressed” or had “little interest in doing things”.

Another worrying figure comes from the National Crime Record Bureau data. Figures show that the number of deaths by suicides among minors, which averaged around 9,000 between 2016 and 2019, had jumped by over 18 per cent to touch 11,396 deaths in 2020.

“What we have noticed is that issues of children who have learning disabilities or other issues like Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADCD) and Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) have gotten worse because of the pandemic,” says Dr Milan Balakrishnan, a consultant child and adolescent psychiatrist based out of Mumbai.

Dr Balakrishnan cited the case of a young boy with OCD — excessive cleanliness and fear of God — whose symptoms worsened because of the pandemic.

“He was doing reasonably well before the pandemic. What we have noticed is that in children who already suffer from mental disorders, symptoms have increased because of the pandemic. When schools start, we should think of fewer hours of teaching so children adapt well to learning,” he says.

So far, other than setting up helplines, the central government has not conducted a dedicated study investigating the effects of the pandemic on the mental health of children.

A lost childhood

It is a crucial year for Vinaya, a Class 10 student in Chennai. She starts her day at five in the morning, attending online tuitions. She then logs onto her regular classes at 9 am, which go on until 3 pm. She has her school work to finish after that.

“I feel very low and strained sitting in one place,” Vinaya says. “Many of my friends have told me they are depressed. We chat online, but the emotional connection that we had in school is missing.”

Bratati Roy Chowdhury, a Bengalurean, says her younger daughter who is four-and-a-half years old, was looking forward to attending school.

But tentative plans to reopen the school were pushed back by the third wave.

Bratati now worries that prolonged isolation could hamper her daughter’s social skills or confidence and hopes the repeated lockdowns don’t have a long-term effect on the child’s mental health.

Sunanda Vinayachandran, a psychologist from Bengaluru, says that apart from the loss of learning, the repeated lockdowns have left children confused. “Each time there is a drastic change, children reinvent themselves to fit in and belong, create their identity,” Sunanada says. But repeated changes can often lead to them giving up.

“Some children have given up, not knowing where they belong, who their close associates are, whom to trust, how to keep engaged and feel validated. These are some of their prime questions,” she says.

Coping with stress

Sreyoshi Sen, a senior associate at a Mumbai-based NGO that works to get youth job-ready, says children have become more closed-off and anxious after the pandemic. She added that this behaviour even extends to interactions with their peers. “More and more children have dropped out of courses or taken a long leave of absence.”

“Motivation to go to school when it starts is also low. They have lost academic confidence and are scared that they would sit in class and understand nothing, so they prefer online classes,” Sen says.

Not just confidence, children have also lost academic progress that happened over several years. About 92 per cent of children have lost at least one specific language ability and 82 per cent of children have lost a mathematical ability across all classes, adding to anxiety about academic performance.

Coupled with problems at home, children have a lot to do deal with.

Sreyoshi has noticed a distinct lack of agency, especially with young girls, during some counselling sessions.

“Their time involved in household chores and caregiving increased exponentially. They had no time for themselves. This has proved to be demotivating and restrictive,” she says.

Job losses and financial difficulties at home have also pushed several children, especially young boys studying in Class 11 or 12, to pick up odd jobs so they can support the family.

In the Govandi slum in Mumbai, 15-year-old Priya’s* family of five had increasingly come to depend on her for household chores.

“Initially, I was excited when lockdowns were announced — it meant more time to spend with family. However, after my brother lost his job, my family bickered constantly. I also spent a lot of time doing housework,” Priya says.

The teenager’s educational ambitions were only supported by her father, working as a labourer in the UAE. But with uncertainty about when the Class 10 exams would be held, Priya herself is unsure about her future.

There is no doubt among teachers, educationists, NGO workers that there has been a tremendous impact on children due to the pandemic, points out Rishikesh B S, who leads the Hub for Education, Law & Policy at the Azim Premji University in Bengaluru.

“There have been children who have seen deaths or witnessed sorrowful events at close quarters. Their overall mental wellbeing has led many children into a depressive mental state. One reason is that children thrive on socialisation and in urban spaces, this is largely limited for the past two years,” he says.

“Adolescent girls are facing immense pressure,” says Rishikesh. “Many of their peers have been married off, and they have not been able to reconcile with the fact that their friend would now spend time with older women, that now her concerns are different. These are all traumatic events,” he says.

Rishikesh says that a big problem in India is that teachers do not have any exposure to counselling nor do our schools have trained counsellors, unlike in other countries, where they spend time learning to identify and be empathetic to these issues.

“All this work needs to happen to get the next generation to stand on their feet,” he says.

“Schools have been doing a wonderful job of keeping children engaged,” says Sunanda. “But children need their peers, not elders to feel and laugh with,” she says.

