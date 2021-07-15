How brands are riding high on Zomato IPO

Food delivery platform Zomato's Rs 9,375-crore initial public offering (IPO) was oversubscribed on its opening day on Wednesday creating a buzz on social media.
The IPO, the second-biggest since SBI Cards and Payment Services' Rs 10,341 crore issue in March 2020, aims to give Zomato a valuation of Rs 64,365 crore.
On Day 1, the food delivery platform's IPO was oversubscribed with retail investors bidding for 2.7 times the number of shares reserved for them.
But, Zomato’s IPO hasn’t just been a topic of discussion among the investors. On social media, various companies have taken the opportunity to laud their fellow competitor’s initiative.
Let's take a look at how other brands are riding high on Zomato IPO:
Zomato, who is known for its quirky social media posts, tweeted, "mereko to aisa dhak dhak horela hai," as soon as it announced its IPO.
mereko to aisa dhak dhak horela hai
— zomato (@zomato) July 14, 2021
Soon after, many companies and startups such as Dunzo, Groww, Paytm hitched a ride on the Zomato IPO wave to market their own brands.
Thank you for opening new doors for those of us who go door to door. 🚪📈@zomatoin #ZomatoIPO #Zomato pic.twitter.com/c0pN94SmIR
— Dunzo (@DunzoIt) July 14, 2021
Our plans are set for the week. What's yours?#zomatoipo #IPO #stockmarket pic.twitter.com/UChLGwFzQH
— Paytm Money (@PaytmMoney) July 13, 2021
This time, you can order #Zomato from Groww.#zomatoipo #investing #IPOonGroww pic.twitter.com/x0vUKyRcsv
— Groww (@_groww) July 8, 2021
abhi maza aega na bhidu! pic.twitter.com/YbUKMVHNAh
— Paytm 😷 💉 (@Paytm) July 14, 2021
You may now book the Zomato IPO on Angel Broking here 👉🏻 https://t.co/jde6uwXBBq#ZomatoIPO #Zomato #AngelBroking pic.twitter.com/nyUVa3Y8Bf
— Angel Broking (Protect yourself & others, wear 😷) (@AngelBrokingLtd) July 15, 2021
From KHAAO PIYO to IPO...@Zomato’s finally taking #StartKarkeDekho seriously.#ZomatoIPO
— Upstox (@upstox) July 8, 2021
We heard that IPOs are in fashion.😏#ZomatoIPO https://t.co/ts1MK5G791
— Myntra (@myntra) July 14, 2021
The IPO offer, which is open till July 16, on its opening day it received bids for 75.60 crore equity shares against an IPO size of 71.92 crore.
