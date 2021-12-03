How do previous infections, vaccines fare against Omicron

With India reporting two cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, a burning question has emerged among the public and experts: Will immunity gained by vaccines or previous infections be enough to evade the new variant that has forced some countries to shut borders?

Besides the two infections, many cases across the country have been suspected to be infected with Omicron. Among the first two cases, reported from Karnataka, one is a South African arrival but the second is a doctor in Bengaluru with no history of travel. This has sparked speculations among the authorities who are keen to identify the source of the fully-vaccinated doctor's infection.

Karnataka government and some experts have said that there was no need to panic and that symptoms from Omicron are mild. However, what remains to be seen is whether vaccines and previous infections are enough to wade off the new variant.

While there is little certainty over the matter, data from South Africa, where the variant was first reported, shows that Omicron appears able to get around some immunity but vaccines should still offer protection against severe disease, Reuters reported. The verdict on whether previous infections help in evading Omicron is yet to be out.

As for vaccines administered in India, neither Covishield nor Covaxin makers have come forward about their vaccines' efficacy against Omicron.

The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) has recommended providing a Covid-19 booster dose for people aged over 40 years and those under 'at risk' categories in the wake of concerns around the Omicron variant.

An expert has told DH that booster shots are likely to offer protection against the Omicron variant.

