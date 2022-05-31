How do you have such a huge 'Madhya Pradesh'? Mamata Banerjee's banter with TMC worker goes viral

Not known for her candid nature, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has now come into focus after a video of her conversation with a TMC worker over the latter's weight went viral on social media.

The video shows Mamata interrupting the party worker during a meeting and quizzing him over his "big Madhya Pradesh", a pun on the man's pot-belly.

"The way your belly is growing, you will collapse any day," Mamata told him even as the man tried hard to convince the party chief that he has no health issues.

"I have no diabetes, no blood pressure issues, I don't take any medicines," the worker said, however, Mamata remained unconvinced.

"How do you have such a big Madhya Pradesh? Do you walk at all? You must be having some health issue," Mamata told the man.

To pacify the leader, he maintained that he exercises every day, but he is a foodie and has the habit of eating 'pakoris' every morning.

"I work out every day for one-and-half hours. But I eat pakoris daily morning. It is a childhood habit," he defended.

"Why do you eat fried things? No way can you cut down on your weight if you eat all that," she chided.

When Mamata quizzed him about his physical activity, the man demonstrated some pranayam excercises.

"But pranayam won't cut down your weight," the CM argued.

The man then said that he does 1,000 Kapal Bhati every day (a breathing exercise), to which Mamata said that she would give him Rs 10,000 if he did 1,000 Kapal Bhatis in front of her.

In a fix, the man just said that he could show it to her but only after 5 pm.