How is India's second Covid-19 wave different?

India on Monday recorded over two lakh single-day Covid-19 cases for the fifth day in a row. The second wave of the pandemic has left states struggling to cope with the everyday cases amid severe shortages in the number of hospital beds as well as the unavailability of medical oxygen.

After the first peak in September subsided, the number of cases started rising again in the middle of February this year. However, the silver lining was the significantly lower mortality rate. Even today when fresh fatalities are at a record high, the death rate is still much lower as compared to last year.

Also Read | India struggles with Covid-19 count, bed shortage but political rallies continue

India was reporting over 1,200 deaths in September when the single-day spike was over 90,000 coronavirus cases. Today, according to the official data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), even as India has been seeing over two lakh cases every day, the case fatality rate (CFR) remains low.

Covid-19 CSR, which was hovering around 1.5 per cent in November, currently stands at 1.19 per cent. The comparison indicates that despite the alarming increase in single-day cases, the number of deaths, in ratio to the number of cases, has been lower as compared to last year.

CFR is calculated by comparing the total number of Covid-19-related deaths in the past week with the number of cases detected in the same week.

Positivity rate higher than ever

Meanwhile, the positivity rate has been increasing for 40 days in a row. India's active Covid-19 caseload, which was at its lowest at 1,35,926 on February 12 and at its highest at 10,17,754 on September 18, 2020, is nearing a worrisome 20 lakh cases.

Read | India's woes rise with record 2.73 lakh single-day Covid-19 cases, 1,619 deaths

A total of 19,29,329 patients across India having been infected and are being treated for the virus. With this, the national Covid-19 recovery rate has dropped to 86 per cent.

The daily coronavirus positivity rate in India in the last 12 days has doubled to 16.69 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate has increased to 13.54 per cent in the past month.

India's total tally of Covid-19 cases crossed the 1.50-crore mark with a record single-day rise of 2,73,810, according to the latest Union Health Ministry data.

(With PTI inputs)