How many Kashmiri Pandits relocated in 8 years, Kejriwal asks BJP

  Mar 26 2022
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday attacked the BJP for "doing politics" over Kashmiri Pandits' exodus, asking how many of them the party had been able to relocate to the valley.

He also again suggested that the film, 'The Kashmir Files', should be uploaded on YouTube and proceeds so far earned from it should be spent on the welfare of Kashmiri Pandits.

"Was a single Kashmiri Pandit family relocated to valley by BJP in last 8 yrs?” Kejriwal asked the BJP.

“BJP is doing politics over the issue. We demand 'The Kashmir Files' film to be uploaded on YouTube. The money earned from it should be spent on welfare of Kashmiri Pandits," he said during the post budget press conference.

The suggestion was first made by him on Thursday, when during an assembly session he criticised the move of making the film tax-free, and suggested the filmmaker to just upload it on YouTube for all to see free of cost.

