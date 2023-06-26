How many Muslim countries have you ‘bombed’? Rajnath asks Obama

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday slammed former US President Barack Obama over his remark on Muslim minorities in India during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States, asking him how many Muslim countries were “bombed” during his rule.

“Obama ji should not forget that people of India believe in the concept of ‘vasudhaiva kutumbakam’ and consider all people as members of one global family. He (Obama) should also think about himself as to how many Muslim countries he has attacked (as US president),” the Defence Minister said.

“I want to tell you with confidence that even Muslim countries would not have all the 72 sects of the community. It is only in India that you will find them all,” he said while interacting with media persons at a national security conclave in Jammu.

Obama made a reference to the rights of ethnic minorities in India during an interview and said if they are not protected, there is a strong possibility that the country “at some point starts pulling apart.”

He said if President Joe Biden meets with PM Modi, “the protection of the Muslim minority in a majority Hindu India is something worth mentioning.”

However, Rajnath Singh while rejecting Obama’s assertions at the conference, defended Modi and pointed out that out of 13 honours, which the Prime Minister received from different countries, six awards were from such nations where Muslims are in the majority.