How Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala govt managed to resist another political ploy over Sabarimala?

The Pinarayi Vijayan government in Kerala, which had once burnt its fingers over the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple, has now managed to wriggle out without much damages from a fresh political ploy over the temple.

While Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was often known for his adamant stands, be it on Sabarimala women entry issue or the recent conduct of SSLC examinations amid COVID-19 spike, has however shed the adamant stand on allowing devotees to Sabarimala Ayyappa temple. Considering the demand of the temple tantri, the government revoked its decision to open the hill shrine for devotees from this Sunday. The government could even make Sabarimala tantri Mahesh Mohanaru openly say that there was no rift with the government.

Even as the BJP is claiming that it was their political victory as they were opposing the reopening of worship centres amid COVID-19, the Pinarayi Vijayan government indeed managed to nip in the bud, during another attempt to corner it over Sabarimala temple issue, that too when the local body elections are expected within a few months and Assembly elections in a year.

Veteran political commentator B R P Bhaskar said that what was going on these days was not a democratic decision-making process, but succumbing to interests of all religions. It is obviously aimed at electoral advantages.

The BJP's present victory claims over revoking the decision to reopen Sabarimala is quite weak as the state government decided to allow worship centres to reopen on the basis of a directive of the BJP government at the Centre. Moreover, the demand for reopening worship centres was there for certain quarters and the government even held talks with religious heads.

The CPM-led left front in Kerala had felt the heat over Sabarimala women entry issue. Its adamant stand to enforce the SC order in 2018 allowing women in 10-50 age group to enter the shrine of Lord Ayyappa, believed to be a celibate, had not gone down well with the faithful. The BJP and Congress managed to cash on it and the left front got defeated in 19 out of 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala in the subsequent polls. Hence there is no surprise if the left-front will keep off from any further steps that hurt religious sentiments, especially on the eve of polls.