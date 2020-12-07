How tall is Mount Everest? Nepal, China to announce soon

Mount Everest is undoubtedly the highest peak on earth but two nations are 11-foot apart in their projections of how tall the peak really is. After being at loggerheads for years, China and Nepal on Tuesday will announce the newly-measured height of the Mount Everest.

Until now, China claimed that the height of Mt Everest was 29,017 feet, while Nepal said it was 11-foot taller at 29,018 feet.

"We will be hosting a program to announce the new height on Tuesday afternoon at our office. People who actively took part in this procedure also are scheduled to be felicitated on the occasion," Sushil Narsingh Rajbhandari, Deputy Director General at Survey Department of Himalayan Nation told ANI.

The peak's new measure will come from a first-ever joint announcement by Nepal and China that is scheduled on Tuesday.

Nepal had started talking about the Everest survey after the 2015 earthquake shook the nation.

Everest was first measured in 1954 by Survey of India, 8,848 meters has been the widely accepted and recognised height of 'Sagarmatha', the Nepali name for the world's tallest peak.