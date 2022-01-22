How the Covid-19 pandemic affected states' child expenditure

States with a higher number of Covid-19 cases have spent lesser budgetary allowances on children as compared to states with a low caseload, a study has revealed.

The study, conducted by the Bengaluru-based Centre for Budget and Policy Studies (CBPS) revealed that states like Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal were states with low cases that had high expenditure on children. On the other hand, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Maharashtra were the states with a high number of cases that slashed expenditure on children.

The study, titled 'Public Expenditure on Children – An Analysis of Pre and Post Covid period’, looked at the impact of Covid-19 on children, livelihoods, economy and education across 14 states.

“The report analyses public expenditure on children in the age-group of 0-18 years during pre and post-pandemic period and argues for greater attention to their needs to build resilience and compensate for the losses they had to suffer due to the pandemic,” a statement from CBPS read.

As part of the study, CBPS did a comparison of the states with the Covid-19 pandemic caseload to understand the focus on child expenditure. They looked at the growth of child expenditure in 2020-21 compared to 2019-20.

“It is very clear that the states which had high pandemic load could not increase the child expenditure while they were able to maintain or record a low growth in the expenditure during 2020-21 compared to that of the pre-Covid period,” the report stated.

States like Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal which had a relatively lower pandemic load share (less than 10 per cent) were able to record relatively higher growth of child expenditure.

The study also noted that states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha did not prioritise expenditure on children despite low caseloads.

“Considering the fact that Andhra Pradesh has not prioritised in both age and sector, also endorsed by the fact that Andhra Pradesh’s education sector has seen a consistent fall in resources from 16.44% of total expenditure in 2015-16, to 13.08% in 2018-19 (pre-pandemic period),” the report said.

The report further said that what also came across during the study was the effect of demonetisation and implementation of Goods and Service Tax.

“While the demonetisation had dealt a big blow to the informal sectors which largely worked on cash, it also had a negative impact on the growth of small and medium industries at least in the short and medium-term. The Goods and Service Tax, though a very well thought out one which would have removed the cascading effect of taxes, failed to realise the objective in the short run owing to its lack of preparedness across states,” the report said.

