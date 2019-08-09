How the trauma of August 5 unfolded

It was August 5. The Monday grind was about to begin. I was up in my bed, but there was an unusually eerie silence outside my home, on the outskirts of Srinagar city.

Then my abuji (dad) broke it to me gently. He asked me whether I had any information about the abrogation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir. No, I didn’t.

Internet and phone services had been snapped since Sunday midnight. So, while the world outside was dissecting the topic, Jammu and Kashmir had no means to know what was happening in Jammu and Kashmir. Abuji told me news channels had gone off the air and there was strict curfew outside my home.

But duty comes first. I hugged my sons — five-year-old Ayaan and two-year-old Amaan — and said bye to my wife. I told them I may not be home for several days.

I zoomed off in my car, armed with my laptop. Just two kilometres towards Lal Chowk — the city centre that houses the offices of most media organisations — I was greeted by a huge posse of paramilitary troopers.

“Don’t you know there is curfew,” they thundered. I pleaded with them to let me go and told them I was a journalist discharging my professional duties just like them. They yielded, but asked me to take another route. And it took me three hours to reach the city centre, a distance that I usually cover in 15 minutes.

With the 2016 unrest fresh in mind (when the Valley was locked for months together and Internet and mobile services were down), I rushed to the office of a regional newspaper to check for connectivity. My two friends there had more shock in store for me. They revealed that not only has Article 370 been abrogated, but J&K was no more a state!

The dedicated Internet line to their office was snapped too and there was no way we could file stories. The three of us then headed for the deputy commissioner’s office for curfew passes. An official told us there were instructions that no local reporter should be issued passes.

Our next stop was the civil secretariat. There was heavy deployment of forces at the main entrance. We introduced ourselves to the local police personnel on security duty. We asked them to let us in but they said there was nobody inside. They knew something was amiss but didn’t know what. Finally, we let them in on the big news — that J&K’s special status has been revoked. To say they were shocked would be an understatement.

After gathering their wits, they threw a comparison with Palestine. “Sir, we will face the same situation a few years down the line.” I saw a tear rolling down the cheek of one of them.

The Internet hunt took us next to the office of SSP Security, who is considered to be a media-friendly officer. But we had no luck there too.

We had walked miles in the hot and humid conditions and it was taking a toll on us. My other friends gave up but I wanted to make one last attempt. I decided to visit the local office of a national TV channel which was 2 km away.

It was 9 pm and I had gone without food the whole day. The local reporter of the channel, a long-time friend, could only offer me tea and snacks. The Internet line was dead at her office too.

After crossing all the barricades and hurdles, I was back home by 11.30 pm. The children were still up waiting for their papa. When I told my wife about the abrogation of Article 370, like most Kashmiris, she also had just one question: Why did New Delhi do so when the situation was improving in Kashmir?

I had no answers. All I wanted was something to eat... and some sleep so that I could be ready for the next day’s battle.

Tuesday and Wednesday were no different.

While Kashmir is still recovering from the shock of what unfolded in Parliament, the Valley seems to be gearing up for another lethal season of bloodshed. From local policemen to mainstream leaders, who were all loyal to the country, everyone feels Kashmiris have been robbed of their identity. And there is no way they are going to accept it. They feel New Delhi has breached their trust and they have nowhere to go.

Only time will tell what’s in store for us.