How two Andhra Pradesh districts remained COVID-19 free, when two other account for close to 400 cases

Two rows on the daily COVID-19 bulletins of Andhra Pradesh remain distinctive from the alarming figures reported on the same datasheet from elsewhere in the state.

The two northernmost districts - Srikakulam and Vizianagaram - have so far reported no positive case, even as two other districts - Kurnool and Guntur together account for about half of the state’s 813 cases (as of April 22, Wednesday morning).

Speaking to DH, the medical and health officer of Srikakulam Dr. M Chenchaiah lists the reasons for their comforting figures amid the gloomy numbers.

“Compared to other districts, Srikakulam has less urbanization, no big cities and we received only a few foreign returnees. Besides, we took several quick measures like early identification of suspects, rapid tests, strict implementation of quarantine rules,” Dr. Chenchaiah says.

According to the official, another advantage was none from the district attending the Tablighi Jamaat’s Delhi Markaz held in the middle of March. According to the 2011 census, Srikakulam has a Muslim population of just 0.33 percent.

“Though 27 people from Srikakulam were traced as present in Delhi during that period, none of them were found to have attended the Markaz. The Muslim population here is very low,” Dr. Chenchaiah said.

Whereas in neighboring Vizianagaram, with 0.7 percent population as Muslims, barely 15 had traveled for the Markaz.

“However, only four of them have returned and all of them have tested negative,” Dr. M Chamanthi, deputy DMHO, Vizianagaram says. “We have set up a thorough screening mechanism for anyone entering our district and tests conducted on all suspects. We have 162 people in quarantine now,” she said.

In total contrast to Srikakulam and Vizianagaram are the Kurnool and Guntur districts which have reported 203 and 177 cases respectively, forming 47 percent of the total cases in Andhra Pradesh.

According to a senior AP government official involved in COVID-19 mitigation measures, at least 70 percent of the state's cases are connected to Markaz.

“Kurnool and Guntur are among the districts with highest number of Markaz returnees and their public contact prior to strict lockdown helped the numbers spike there,” the official said

Kurnool has 16.5 percent population as Muslims and Guntur 11.5 percent, explaining the high Markaz attendance.

“Whereas in Srikakulam-Vizianagaram, no Markaz returnees, few foreign returnees, border sealing, and other efficient measures helped control public movement and thus the virus spread.”

Of the 56 cases reported in AP on Wednesday, Kurnool and Guntur constituted 19 each.