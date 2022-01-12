How wings of the 'birds of farmland' stir of Kerala got clipped

As the protests against the semi-high-speed rail project in Kerala is considered to be emerging as a 'Nandigram' model stir, a similar mass movement in Kerala a few years back against filling paddy fields for highway development has miserably failed despite the much popularity it gained.

A movement by a farmers' collective named 'Vayal Kilikal' (birds of farmlands) against filling of paddy fields for NH by-pass construction at Kannur district in Kerala in 2017-2018 had then received national attention and was even projected as a 'Nandigram' model movement. But three years down the line the by-pass construction is progressing on the paddy fields unobstructed.

"Support of the political parties to mass movements of affected parties is just a farce," says 'Vayal Kilikal' leader Suresh Keezhattoor. Even as the BJP leaders backed the agitations, the BJP government at the centre did not show any concern tp the plight of the farmers. After one point the Congress also backtracked, which could be due to fear of facing criticism of being anti-development, he added.

It was in 2017 that farmers of Keezhattor near Thalassery in Kannur district started the stir against the construction of the bypass of NH 66 by filling around 20 hectares of paddy field. The stir gathered momentum through social media campaigns and many organisations offered support. It received national attention.

Many of the active participants in the stir were even local leaders and activists of the ruling CPM in the state. As the stir started causing damage to the CPM government in Kerala, the many CPM activists backtracked from it and the makeshift shed set up by the agitators was also set on fire, allegedly by CPM workers. But even then the farmers remained firm on their protest against filling the paddy field and even approached the court and the centre but failed to receive any favourable outcome.

Suresh said that the Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari assured them that a team of officials would be deputed to look into out grievances of the farmers and environmentalists. But the farmers were kept in the dark about the arrival of the official delegation. As the government took over ownership of the land by using its powers the farmers finally had no other options other than accepting the compensations and settling down.

"From our experience, I can tell that the ongoing support by the Congress and BJP to the stir against the semi-high-speed rail was only a political gimmick," he said.

Check out the latest videos from DH: