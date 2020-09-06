HP govt considering to provide security to Kangana: CM

HP govt considering to provide security to Kangana Ranaut: CM

  Sep 06 2020
  • updated: Sep 06 2020, 21:47 ist

The Himachal Pradesh government is considering to provide security to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said here on Sunday. Talking to reporters after a BJP legislature party meet, the chief minister said the state government is considering to provide security to Kangana for her Mumbai visit on September 9.

Thakur said Kangana's sister called him on Saturday and her father too formally wrote to the Himachal police, requesting security for his daughter. The chief minister, however, refused to say anything on Kangana Ranaut's recent remarks on actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case, stating that the matter is being investigated. He also refused to say anything on the alleged threats given by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut to the actor. 

