HRD min inaugurates IAF pavilion with flight simulator

Aiming to inspire children to take up a career in the Indian Air Force, a special pavilion, which also has a flight simulator, was inaugurated here on Wednesday by Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

After opening the IAF's facilitation-cum-publicity pavilion at the National Bal Bhawan, an autonomous body under the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD), he said, "The pavilion will shape dreams of students to become pilots in the IAF."

Later, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa launched a new 3D mobile-based video game 'Indian Air Force: A Cut Above' based on the missions of the force.

Pokhriyal, accompanied by the IAF chief, was given a tour of the pavilion. He also tried the flight simulator.

"The pavilion, the second in Delhi, after the one at T3 terminal of the airport, is a unique, technologically advanced set-up broad comprising of a flight simulator, a self-interactive career information kiosk, panel on history of IAF, and various exhibits, including models of fighter jets, like Mirage-2000, Rafale, Sukhoi, Jaguar," a senior official said.

Addressing a huge gathering of students drawn from different schools at the Bhawan's amphitheatre, Pokhriyal asked how many of them wanted to become IAF pilots.

"This place is a children's heaven and the IAF has today given children a special gift. Enthusiastic children who will enter this pavilion will be inspired to join the IAF when they grow up. This special pavilion will help shape their dreams, and churn out pilots for India," he said to a huge round of applause.

The Union minister also said he will request Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat to set up an Army-themed pavilion.

The Bhawan, located in a sprawling campus near the Income Tax Office (ITO) traffic intersection, already has a fighter aircraft 'Ajeet' and a military tank 'Vijayanta' installed on it premises, near the main entrance.

"Armed forces symbolise the pinnacle of patriotism, and the IAF chief is here amidst us, who is guiding the IAF. India was a 'Vishwa guru' and, and in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make a 'New India', we have to work hard to make that dream a reality for our nation," Pokhriyal said.

The HRD minister urged the students to give their best to "enhance the glory of Bharat Mata" and also keep a diary from today to record on a daily basis, how they want to work towards realising their dreams.

Dhanoa after releasing the mobile game, which comprises 10 missions, said as a military commander of the IAF, "it is my job to inspire you to join the Air Force".

"You can enter the IAF, through the National Defence Academy (NDA) or through the graduate entry. Also, to inspire girls, we have made all departments and branches of the IAF, open to women officers," he said to thunderous applause.

He said, in the IAF, the force operates cutting-edge technology and it is a "profession of leadership".

"You have to lead people by examples and also inspire them to be ready to make supreme sacrifices for the nation. This new facilitation-cum-publicity pavilion and the IAF-themed mobile game have been designed to raise awareness among the youth like you, about the IAF, and inspire them to take up career in the Air Force," Dhanoa said.

The mobile game also has a segment on career navigation, where students can learn about the career options available in the IAF, he said.

"The cultural programme hosted by the students here were filled with 'josh', the highest I have ever seen, at any cultural event. And it is with same 'josh' (energy) and 'hosh' (senses) that you must strive to take up career in in the IAF," Dhanoa said.

The IAF operates facilitation-cum-publicity pavilions at Chennai, Kolkata and Hyderabad as well, another senior officer said.

"In Hyderabad, we have one at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. In Mumbai also, we are in the process of opening another one at Science City," he said.

"Through the pavilion at the National Bal Bhawan, the endeavour is to connect to more than 7.5 lakh children visiting the venue annually, and showcase the prowess of the IAF," the officer said.