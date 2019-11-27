HRD Min launches a portal for monthly essay competition

The Human Resource Development (HRD) ministry on Tuesday launched web portal for conducting national essay competitions on the Constitution of India and fundamental duties online every month as part of the nationwide 'Nagrik Kartavya Paalan Abhiyan.”

Launching the kartavya.ugc.ac.in portal, HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank it will also be used conduct quizzes, debates, poster making and other activities pertaining to the 'Nagrik Kartavya Paalan Abhiyan'.

“Today, we are laying the foundation of a great mission because the Nagrik Kartavya Paalan Abhiyan will give direction to the youth of the country. This will make them aware that rights are automatically realized when we follow our duties religiously. This principle will help the students channelize their talents and capabilities in the right direction, the Minister added.

The competitions will be held online through the infrastructure and testing centres of the National Testing Agency and will be open for every student registered in any higher education institution in the country.

“There will be four prizes worth Rs 15000, Rs 12,000, Rs 10,000 and Rs 7500. The essays can be written in Hindi or English,” HRD ministry said in a statement.