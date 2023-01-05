Huge subsidies by developed nations on green hydrogen a challenge: Minister

India believes huge subsidies announced by developed countries for their green hydrogen sector is in violation of World Trade Organisation norms, power minister R K Singh said on Thursday.
India aims to emerge as the most cost competitive source of green hydrogen in the world, Singh said, adding that the big subsidies by developed nations on green hydrogen will be a challenge to the industry in India.
