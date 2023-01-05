Subsidies on green hydrogen a challenge: Minister

Huge subsidies by developed nations on green hydrogen a challenge: Minister

India aims to emerge as the most cost competitive source of green hydrogen in the world, Singh said

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Jan 05 2023, 15:47 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2023, 15:47 ist
Raj Kumar Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

India believes huge subsidies announced by developed countries for their green hydrogen sector is in violation of World Trade Organisation norms, power minister R K Singh said on Thursday.

India aims to emerge as the most cost competitive source of green hydrogen in the world, Singh said, adding that the big subsidies by developed nations on green hydrogen will be a challenge to the industry in India.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Green Hydrogen

What's Brewing

Explained | DGCA rules on unruly behaviour, no-fly list

Explained | DGCA rules on unruly behaviour, no-fly list

'Nadedu nodi': Trekking through Karnataka

'Nadedu nodi': Trekking through Karnataka

A 'figment' of hope for Ballari's farmers

A 'figment' of hope for Ballari's farmers

Age of consent needs a relook

Age of consent needs a relook

DH Toon | Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 'unknown' UP

DH Toon | Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 'unknown' UP

Celebrating 600 years of the Bahmani capital

Celebrating 600 years of the Bahmani capital

 