Human sacrifice: Kerala couple hacked victims to pieces, likely consumed the flesh

Even as more details are emerging in the shocking case of human sacrifice in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district, the police on Wednesday said that the couple hacked the victims ti pieces and likely consumed the flesh on the advice of the sorcerer, the kingpin of the crime, Mohammed Shafi.

While there were reports that the wife admitted to cooking parts of the flesh of the women after killing them and consumed it, Kochi city police commissioner H Nagaraju said that it was yet to be confirmed but could not be ruled out.

"We have recovered all parts of the bodies of the two women who were killed. Parts of the body of one of the victim women were recovered from three pits where they were buried," he said.

"Prime accused, Shafi, is a pervert. We're investigating whether there are more accused and if more such cases happened," he added.

The police also said they were investigating the sexual violence aspect in the case.

"We're also investigating if any sexual exploitation has been done by the prime accused Shafi. There are 8 cases registered against Shafi under various offences apart from this human sacrifice ritual case," Kochi DCP S Sasidharan told the press at the briefing.