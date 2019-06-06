Hyderabad-Bengaluru bus gutted, 26 passengers escape

As many as 26 passengers and driver and assistant had a providential escape when a private travels bus they were travelling caught fire and completely gutted.

The mishap occurred near Enugumarri village in Pyapili block of Kurnool district during the wee hours of Thursday when the passengers were in deep sleep. The AC bus was proceeding from Hyderabad to Bangalore.

According to Pyapili Circle Inspector Mulakanna, passengers noticed smoke and plastic fumes emanating from the rear of the bus and alerted the driver. The bus driver immediately stopped the bus taking it, to a side enabling the passengers to rush for their lives.

Few passengers were lucky to jump out of the bus as flames started engulfing the front side of the bus also. Within no time the bus along with the luggage of passengers was burnt completely in front of their eyes.

Fire tender reached the spot, not before the bus reduced to ashes. Initial understanding of the fire officials is that electric short circuit had caused the fire. Many of the passengers hitchhiked their way to Bangalore and few waited for state-run buses to take them to their destinations.