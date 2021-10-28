Hyderabad cops are stopping commuters to check WhatsApp chats for 'drugs': Report

A video of Hyderabad Police stopping commuters and checking their messages for words like ‘ganja’, ‘drugs’, has gone viral on social media with people condemning it as an infringement of the right to privacy.

Among other people, Bengaluru-based environmentalist Disha Ravi who was arrested earlier this year in a ‘toolkit’ case also slammed the police's act. She said, “Why are so many of you surprised like we haven't had people's "chats" read on national TV? If you think surveillance isn't here yet, what you essentially mean is that surveillance isn't here for YOU yet.”

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Zone, Gajarao Bhupal confirmed to The News Minute that such checkings are being held in Hyderabad. He said, “Yes, I am aware that phones are being checked. However, we are not forcing anybody nor are we snatching away their phones to check. People are cooperating and no one is complaining, so I don’t think there is anything illegal.”

On being asked whether people can also deny giving their phones, he further mentioned, “The public can deny giving their phone. However, we will then have to see what legal provisions apply. So far, we have not faced any such issue. There are no specific instructions as there has not been any issue so far."

However, social media activists termed it as an invasion of citizens’ privacy.

The crackdown by Hyderabad Police comes amid the ongoing investigation into the Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case.

