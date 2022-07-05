Hyderabad: Lovelorn man sets self afire in marriage hall, dies

A 20-year-old man died here after allegedly setting himself on fire at a marriage hall where the woman whom he claimed he was in love with was tying the knot with another man, police said on Monday.

The incident happened on June 30 when the man brought petrol with him, poured it on his person and lit himself up with a matchstick, the police said.

Some people doused the flames, they said. The 20-year-old was hospitalised and he died on Sunday while under treatment, they said adding that a case was registered.