Hyderabad man held for rape threats to Kohli's daughter

Hyderabad man arrested for online rape threats to Virat Kohli's daughter

The accused is reportedly a software engineer

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 10 2021, 18:37 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2021, 18:49 ist
Virat Kohli. Credit: AFP Photo

A man from Hyderabad has been arrested for threatening Indian cricketer Virat Kohli's baby daughter with rape on Twitter after the India-Pakistan match during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

A special team of Mumbai police nabbed 23-year-old Ramnagesh Srinivas Akubathini on Wednesday. The man had allegedly changed his Twitter handle and pretended to be from Pakistan before tweeting derogatory things about Kohli and Anushka Sharma's daughter. He has been taken to Mumbai.

Sources told NDTV that the man is a software engineer.

Also, Indian bowler Mohammed Shami was abused on social media after India’s loss to Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. Kohli came out in support of Shami and condemned those who attacked him over his faith.

The Delhi Commission for Women had sent a notice to the city police over the abusive tweet directed at Kohli's daughter.

Virat Kohli
Cricket
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021
Mumbai
Police
India News

