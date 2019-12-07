Hyderabad, Unnao cases keep the political pot boiling

A day after the encounter of the four rape-accused in Hyderabad, the death of the Unnao gang-rape victim in a Delhi hospital created a huge uproar on Sunday, with politicians and social media users reacting in concern and rage over the rising number of rape cases in the country from Uttar Pradesh in North to Telangana in South.

While Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi met family members of the victim, Youth wing of Congress in Delhi organised a candlelight march outside UP Bhavan, demanding justice for rape and murder victim of Unnao in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh. They slammed Modi government saying "despite all tall claims of the BJP government, the graph of crimes against women has gone up in India.

Rahul Gandhi joined other Congress leaders in giving a push to the campaign on Twitter on the hashtag #BetiKoNyayDo, expressing shock over the death of the Unnao victim. At the AICC press conference, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate fixed the "maximum responsibility" on UP government for the incident.



“Law and order in UP have completely collapsed,” she said raising questions on the “conspicuous silence” of BJP leaders, who had sent bangles to the Congress leadership during the Nirbhaya gang-rape-and-murder case during UPA regime.

While Congress leaders highlighted the Unnao incident, they have refrained so far from making direct comments endorsing or faulting police action in the Hyderabad encounter case. Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha took to Twitter telling all leaders of BJP and Congress, BSP chief Mayawati and SP leader Jaya Bachchan “who celebrated” the Hyderabad encounter to “please go to Uttar Pradesh and get justice for the Unnao victim who is dead or leave public life today.”

While politicians mostly adopted a cautious approach, Twitter on Saturday was full of social media reactions. Some of the users said the euphoria over the death of four rape-accused in the police encounter was a tight slap on the justice delivery system.

Turning the spotlight on Unnao rape-accused, one Twitterati asked: “Will any police encounter them? Will the encounter of Unnao rape-murder accused have such applause?”