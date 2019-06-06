I can’t be taken for granted: Sidhu

The wrangling between Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his estranged cabinet colleague Navjot Singh Sidhu intensified on Thursday with former cricketer openly saying that he "cannot be taken for granted".

Sidhu, who is likely to be stripped of his cabinet portfolio and may be given a ministry that he may feel unfitting for his "stature" in the party, on Thursday skipped the cabinet meeting, perhaps in protest.

Singh had blamed Sidhu for party’s poor performance in urban segments in the Lok Sabha polls. He had also castigated the former cricketer for his ‘friendly-match’ jibe on the eve of elections when Sidhu referred to the inaction against Akali Dal leaders on the issue of sacrilege.



“I cannot be taken for granted. I have been a performer throughout in 40 years of my life, be it international cricket or world class commentary with Geoffrey Boycott, TV shows or motivational talks,” Sidhu told reporters here.

He also went live on Facebook to air his side of the story.

Sidhu accused Singh of singling out his department for the loss in urban areas. He cited statistics to rubbish the Punjab chief minister's claim of poor performance by the Congress in urban and semi-urban areas.

The Congress won eight out of the 13 seats in the recently concluded general elections while the SAD-BJP combine won 4 seats. The AAP won just one seat.

Sidhu claimed urban areas played a pivotal role in the Congress victory in Punjab. “It’s about collective responsibility,” Sidhu said.

“He (Amarinder) could have called me and said anything he wanted to say,” Sidhu added.