'I have 20 kg RDX, will kill PM': NIA gets threat mail

'I have 20 kg RDX, will kill PM Modi': NIA gets threat mail

The threat mail mentions that he is ready to harm millions of people along with the Prime Minister

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 01 2022, 15:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 01 2022, 15:56 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI FIle Photo

The Mumbai branch of the National Investigation Agency has received an email threatening to harm Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the sender claimed to have "20 kg RDX".

The threat mail mentions that he is ready to harm millions of people along with the Prime Minister.

"...I have met with some terrorists, they are going to help with rdx, I am happy that I have got bombs very easily and now I will blast everywhere... I have planned it, 20 sleeper cells will be activated and millions of people will be killed..."

The NIA and other intelligence agencies were trying to trace the sender.

Sources close to the development have said that they were tracking the IP address and were gathering other information about the sender.

As of now, the NIA has not given any official information in this respect.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

India News
Narendra Modi
NIA

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Pariksha pe Charcha on politics of hate

DH Toon | Pariksha pe Charcha on politics of hate

Taliban hoist giant flag in Afghan capital

Taliban hoist giant flag in Afghan capital

Protests erupt in front of Lankan Prez residence

Protests erupt in front of Lankan Prez residence

US to allow gender neutral option on passport forms

US to allow gender neutral option on passport forms

Heatwave to continue in central India in April

Heatwave to continue in central India in April

Eking out an existence & mourning the dead in Mariupol

Eking out an existence & mourning the dead in Mariupol

HBO's 'Game of Thrones' prequel to premiere in August

HBO's 'Game of Thrones' prequel to premiere in August

Hubble Telescope spots farthest star ever seen

Hubble Telescope spots farthest star ever seen

 