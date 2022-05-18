'I hired photographer, he cheated', says dismissed Gyanvapi mosque survey commissioner

A Varanasi court, which had ordered the videography survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex, on Tuesday removed Advocate Commissioner Ajay Mishra for displaying "irresponsible behaviour towards the discharge of his duties", while granting two days to the commission to file the survey report.

The removal order by District Civil Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar came on an application moved by Special Advocate Commissioner Vishal Singh who told the court that Mishra had "deployed a personal cameraman R P Singh who was giving wrong byte to the media on a regular basis".

Speaking about his removal from the commission, Mishra told NDTV: "I did nothing wrong. I was betrayed by Vishal Singh. He took advantage of my trusting nature."

"We prepared the report together till 12 am last night. I had no idea Vishal Singh was conspiring against me. I feel really sad. I was not biased. I will not say anything about the survey," he said.

Talking about the leak of the report of the survey to the media before the submission was made to court, Mishra said: "What can I do about it? I hired the photographer, he cheated."

In its order dismissing Mishra, the court said that when any advocate is appointed as an advocate commissioner, his position is that of a public servant and it is expected of him that he will discharge his duties with honesty and impartiality, and will not issue any irresponsible statement.

"Advocate commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra showed irresponsible behaviour towards the discharge of his duties," it said. "The private cameraman deployed by Ajay Kumar Mishra, gave bytes to the media regularly, which is against judicial dignity."

"Hence, advocate commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra is removed with immediate effect," it said, adding all the work of the commission after May 12 will be submitted by Vishal Singh.

Speaking about Mishra's dismissal, Vishal Singh said that he had given the petition regarding the former's conduct. "Ajay Mishra had appointed a videographer who was giving statements in the media and spreading rumours. I am saying with full responsibility that my report will be fair," he told the publication.

(With PTI inputs)