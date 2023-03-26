They want to kill me: Atiq Ahmed ahead of UP hearing

I know their programme, they want to kill me: Atiq Ahmed says before being taken to UP from Sabarmati jail

He will be produced before a court in Praygraj city of UP on March 28 when it passes an order in a kidnapping case in which he is an accused

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 26 2023, 22:21 ist
  • updated: Mar 26 2023, 22:21 ist
Shifting of Atiq Ahmed from Gujarat Jail. Credit: PTI Photo

Soon after stepping out of the Sabarmati central jail here before being taken to Prayagraj by the Uttar Pradesh police, gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed on Sunday expressed fear that he might be murdered.

"Hatya, hatya (murder, murder)," Ahmed told reporters outside the jail. When some reporters asked him when he was being taken to a police van whether he was feeling afraid, the former Samajwadi Party MP said, "Mujhe inka programme maloom hai...Hatya karna chahte hain (I know their programme...They want to murder me)."

A team of the Uttar Pradesh police reached the Sabarmati jail in Ahmedabad city in the morning and left the premises with Ahmed amid tight security around 6 pm after completing the necessary formalities.

He will be produced before a court in Praygraj city of UP on March 28 when it passes an order in a kidnapping case in which he is an accused, officials said. Ahmed, a former Samajwadi Party MP, has been lodged in the Sabarmati central jail since June 2019. He was shifted there from his home state as per the Supreme Court's order.

The Supreme Court had in April 2019 directed that the former MP from Phulpur in UP be shifted to a high-security jail in Gujarat after he was accused of orchestrating the kidnapping and assault of a real estate businessman Mohit Jaiswal while in jail. He is named in more than 100 criminal cases, including the recent Umesh Pal murder case, police said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttar Pradesh
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Sri Lanka, India to begin passenger ferries from April

Sri Lanka, India to begin passenger ferries from April

5 planets will be lined up in night sky this week

5 planets will be lined up in night sky this week

Lily Thomas: Woman behind law that ousted Rahul from LS

Lily Thomas: Woman behind law that ousted Rahul from LS

Agra jail: Muslims fast for Navratri, Hindus for Ramzan

Agra jail: Muslims fast for Navratri, Hindus for Ramzan

Now, machine learning can help forecast bird migration

Now, machine learning can help forecast bird migration

Pithas help these women turn small-scale entrepreneurs

Pithas help these women turn small-scale entrepreneurs

26 dead as tornado rips through Mississippi in US

26 dead as tornado rips through Mississippi in US

Knockout kebabs

Knockout kebabs

Worrying shift? Private leagues threaten disruption

Worrying shift? Private leagues threaten disruption

 