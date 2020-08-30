I never met SSR, saw Rhea last in 2017: Gaurav Arya

I never met Sushant Singh Rajput, saw Rhea last in 2017: Goa hotelier Gaurav Arya

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Aug 30 2020, 17:53 ist
  • updated: Aug 30 2020, 17:55 ist
Gaurav Arya said that he did not know Sushant Singh Rajput personally. He admitted that his last contact with Rhea Chakraborty was in 2017.

Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya, whose name figured in WhatsApp chats of Rhea Chakraborty vis-à-vis drugs, have flown to Mumbai on Sunday to join investigations.

Arya, who runs Hotel Tamarind and Café Cotinga in Goa, will appear before Enforcement Directorate (ED), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
“I have no connection with the case. I never met Sushant Singh Rajput. I met her (Rhea) in 2017,” he said.

Arya added that he has no connection whatsoever in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. “I will cooperate (with investigating agencies),” he said, adding that he was being framed.

Last week, ED officials had also visited Hotel Tamarind run by Arya at Anjuna, a coastal village in north Goa, but found the property to be shut. They stuck a notice on the door of the hotel stating that Arya must meet Rajiv Kumar, assistant director, ED, at 11 am on Monday in connection with a case filed under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

 

Goa
Sushant Singh Rajput
Rhea Chakraborty
Mumbai
Maharashtra
Panaji
ED
Narcotics Control Bureau

