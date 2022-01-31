I-T cell issues summons to holders of offshore accounts: Report

In a bid to clamp down on secret foreign accounts, the Foreign Assets Investigation Unit (FAIU) has asked several Indians to share details of their overseas accounts.

According to a report in The Economic Times, many individuals, including those who have already been investigated before, have been sent notices to furnish details of their offshore bank accounts since 2001, residency status for two decades, passport copies and details of overseas service providers.

Those who have been given the notice must also specify if they disclosed these accounts in tax returns and paid tax on funds credited to these accounts, the report said.

Individuals who have been served with these notices will have to disclose whether the person is a “beneficial owner or beneficiary or settlor or otherwise” for the accounts, the report said, citing sources.

It was not clear why information is being sought for cases older than 10 years for assessment since reopening period for offshore assets was reduced to 10 years from the earlier 16 years under the Finance Act 2021.

DH was unable to independently verify the report.

