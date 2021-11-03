I-T Department launches Annual Information Statement: Here's how to download it

The Income Tax department on Monday rolled out a new 'Annual Information Statement' that includes additional details related to interest, dividend, securities transactions, mutual fund transactions and foreign remittance information.

Proposed in the 2020-21 Budget, the AIS is a revised and far more detailed version of the existing Form 26AS. The latter will be in place till the AIS is completely operationalised, the I-T Department said.

The new AIS also provides for a simplified taxpayer information summary (TIS), which shows the aggregated value for the taxpayer for the ease of filing returns.

Also Read | I-T Department enables tax audit utility form for FY20, FY21

If the taxpayer submits feedback on AIS, the derived information in TIS will be automatically updated in real-time and will be used for pre-filling of return which shall be implemented in a phased manner.

Here's a step-by-step guide for all taxpayers to get their Annual Information Statement:

Step 1: Visit the income tax website – incometax.gov.in and log in to your account. If you do not already have an account, you will need to register yourself using your PAN card or any other government-issued ID.



Step 1: Log in to the Income Tax portal



Step 2: Upon logging in, select the "Services" dropdown menu and choose the final option – "Annual Information Services (AIS)". After completing this step, you will be shown a dialogue box — On click of ‘Proceed’ button, you will be redirected to AIS homepage on Compliance Portal". Click 'proceed'.



Step 2: Select the 'Services' dropdown menu and select 'Annual Information Statement (AIS)'



Step 3: Once the abovementioned page loads, you will automatically be taken to the 'Instructions' page. Select the 'AIS' tab placed next to 'Instructions'. After completing that select the download button as shown by the arrow in the picture below.



Step 3: Download your AIS



Step 4: Next, select the format in which you would like to download the AIS. For the purpose of this guide, we have chosen the PDF format.



Step 4: Select your download format



Step 5: Once the statement is downloaded, open the file. You will notice that it is password protected. The password for the same will be a combination your 10-digit PAN card number and eight-digit date of birth. Here's an example: ABDVK080C921071999. Once the password is entered, your can can view your AIS.

(With PTI inputs)

Check out latest DH videos here