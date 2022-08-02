Gujarat group raids: I-T detects Rs 1K cr black income

I-T dept detects Rs 1,000-crore black income after raids on Gujarat group

The searches were launched on July 20 and the agency covered 58 premises in Kheda, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kolkata

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Aug 02 2022, 16:34 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2022, 16:34 ist

The Income Tax Department has unearthed "unaccounted" income of more than Rs 1,000 crore after it raided a Gujarat-based business conglomerate last month, the CBDT said Tuesday.

"Unaccounted cash of Rs 24 crore and unexplained jewellery, bullion etc. valued at Rs 20 crore have been seized so far," it said in a statement.

The searches were launched on July 20 and the agency covered 58 premises in Kheda, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

The "prominent" business conglomerate is engaged in diversified fields of textiles, chemicals, packaging, real estate and education, the CBDT said without identifying the group.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) is the administrative authority for the tax department.

Documents and digital data seized during the raids show that the group has been engaged in "large-scale" tax evasion by adopting various methods, including by way of "unaccounted' cash sales outside the books of account, booking of bogus purchases and cash receipts from real estate transactions, it said.

"The group has also been found involved in the layering of unaccounted sums through share premium from Kolkata-based shell companies." 

"Certain instances of unaccounted income generated through cash based 'sarafi' (unsecured) advances made have also been found," the statement said.

The business group was "involved in profiteering through manipulation of share prices of its listed companies through operators."

Seized data indicates the group has been siphoning off funds through fictitious entities for personal use of promoters, it said, adding it was found "manipulation" of the books of account of the public limited companies of the congolmerate was being done, the CBDT said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Gujarat
Income tax raids
I-T dept
India News

What's Brewing

How the CIA spotted and killed Al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri

How the CIA spotted and killed Al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri

Baby boom: Endangered wildlife revival in Cambodia

Baby boom: Endangered wildlife revival in Cambodia

Agniveers and Bhusainiks

Agniveers and Bhusainiks

DH Toon | Modi to be BJP's PM candidate in 2024

DH Toon | Modi to be BJP's PM candidate in 2024

Dhwaja satyagraha: A throwback to 1938

Dhwaja satyagraha: A throwback to 1938

Indian-origin scientist proposes new 'origin of life'

Indian-origin scientist proposes new 'origin of life'

Beyonce to cut lyrics after disabled community outcry

Beyonce to cut lyrics after disabled community outcry

Explained | Earth's shortest rotation and its impact

Explained | Earth's shortest rotation and its impact

 