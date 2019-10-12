I-T dept raids AICC official's house in Kochi

An Income Tax team carried out a raid at the house of an AICC official at Kochi in Kerala. It was learned to be in connection with the ongoing investigations by central agencies against the illegal wealth allegedly amassed by many top Congress leaders

According to sources, the raid was going at the house of Mathew Varghese, who has been working as a cashier with AICC headquarters in Delhi. The raids were on from Friday night and continued on Saturday also. Mathew was working at AICC headquarters over the last 40 years, said sources.