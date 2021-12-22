I-T dept raids entities linked to Chinese phone manufacturers

I-T dept raids entities linked to Chinese manufacturers

  Dec 22 2021
The Income Tax Department on Wednesday conducted multiple searches in various states against entities engaged with Chinese mobile phone manufacturers on charges of tax evasion, official sources said.

The raids are being carried out at premises located in the national capital region and some states in the south, they said.

Some vendors and distribution partners of these firms are being searched and more details are awaited, the sources said. 

