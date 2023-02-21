I-T dept searches Uflex premises across country

The Income Tax Department on Tuesday conducted searches at multiple premises linked to packaging major Uflex as part of an alleged tax evasion investigation against the company, officials said.
Around 60-70 premises, including the company offices and linked premises in Delhi, Noida (Uttar Pradesh), Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, are being covered, they said.
No immediate reaction from the company on PTI's queries was available.
According to the company's information available on its e-portal, it is "India's largest flexible packaging materials and solutions company and a leading global polymer sciences corporation."
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
In Pics | See who won what at the DPIFF Awards 2023
Tears, photos as Japan sends giant panda to China
Why Ladakh has entered the Guinness world record
UFO sightings in the US: Fact or fiction?
Indian-American wins NatGeo's 'Pictures of the Year'
Fresh cracks appear on Badrinath highway near Joshimath
I've evolved as an actor, my likes are diminishing: SRK