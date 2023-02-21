I-T dept searches Uflex premises across country

I-T dept searches Uflex premises across country

Around 60-70 premises, including the company offices and linked premises in Delhi, Noida, Gujarat are covered

PTI
PTI,
  • Feb 21 2023, 15:42 ist
  • updated: Feb 21 2023, 15:42 ist
Uflex is a packaging materials and solutions company. Credit: iStock Images

The Income Tax Department on Tuesday conducted searches at multiple premises linked to packaging major Uflex as part of an alleged tax evasion investigation against the company, officials said.

Around 60-70 premises, including the company offices and linked premises in Delhi, Noida (Uttar Pradesh), Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, are being covered, they said.

No immediate reaction from the company on PTI's queries was available.

According to the company's information available on its e-portal, it is "India's largest flexible packaging materials and solutions company and a leading global polymer sciences corporation."

Income tax raids
Income Tax Department
India News

