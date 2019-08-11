I-T notice to puja committees: Mamata slams Centre

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday criticised the Centre for issuing income tax notices to several Durga Puja committees here, saying festivals should be exempt from levies.

Banerjee said Trinamool Congress (TMC) would sit on a dharna in the city on August 13 in protest against the move of the BJP-led government at the Centre.

"The Income Tax Dept has issued notices to many committees who organize Durga pujas, asking them to pay taxes. We are proud of all our national festivals. These festivals are for all and we do not want any puja festival to be taxed. This will be a burden on the organizers," she tweeted.

Referring to the Ganga Sagar Mela, the chief minister said her government had withdrawn tax on the annual festival.

"Bangla govt withdrew tax, which was earlier there, on Ganga Sagar Mela. We protest and demand no taxation on Durga puja and Durga puja committees," Banerjee posted on Twitter.

The CM urged people to join the August 13 protest at Subodh Mallik Square in the city.

"The Trinamool Congress Banga Janani Wing will sit on a dharna on Tuesday, August 13 at Subodh Mallik Square (Opp Hind Cinema) 10am-6pm. Organisers, participants and all people who love #Bangla may please join," she added.