IAF Chopper crash: Rajnath to be informed about probe

IAF chopper crash: Rajnath likely to be apprised of probe team's findings in next couple of days

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 05 2022, 00:19 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2022, 00:19 ist

The IAF is likely to apprise Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the next couple of days about the findings of the tri-services probe into the December 8 chopper crash in which Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and 13 others were killed, people familiar with the development said on Tuesday.

The probe team has already completed its investigation into the crash and the report has almost been finalised, they said.

Top officials of the Indian Air Force, including the head of the Court of Inquiry Air Marshal Manavendra Singh, are set to make a presentation before the defence minister about the outcome of the probe.

It is learnt that the probe team led by Air Marshal Manavendra Singh examined all likely scenarios for the crash including possible human error or whether it was a case of disorientation by the crew when the helicopter was preparing for landing.

Sources suggested that the crash was not a result of any technical error in the Mi-17V5 helicopter of the Indian Air Force. However, there is no official confirmation on it.

Indian Air Force
India News

